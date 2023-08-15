STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football’s Abdul Carter, Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Chop Robinson were all tabbed to the Lombardi Award watch list Tuesday.

The Lombardi Award is given annually to an offensive or defensive lineman that exhibits exemplary character and superb football performance. the award is in honor of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.

This is the fifth award watch list Carter has been added to. The sophomore linebacker is also in the running for the Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy. Last season the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native had 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Carter led all Big Ten freshman in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles (2).

This is Fashanu’s third watch list recognition. The junior offensive lineman is also listed on the Outland Trophy and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch lists. The Waldorf, Maryland native is a team captain for the upcoming campaign.

Last season, Fashanu earned Penn State’s Dick Maginnis Memorial Award for most outstanding offensive lineman. Fashanu allowed zero sacks and just 10 pressures on 281 pass blocking snaps. The Nittany Lions threw for 300+ yards in four of Fashanu’s eight starts last year.

This is Robinson’s third watch list nod. The junior defensive end is also on the Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists. Robinson had 26 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 5.5. sacks last season along with two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries.

Robinson shared Penn State’s Reid Robinson Outstanding Defensive Lineman Award last season with Adisa Isaac.

The last Penn State player to win the Lombardi Award was defensive end Carl Nassib in 2015. The only other Nittany Lion to be given the honor was defensive tackle Bruce Clark in 1978.

The Lombardi Award will reveal a midseason watch list on Oct. 13 with the semifinalists being released on Nov. 1. The four finalists will be revealed on Nov. 15 and the winner will be awarded the honor on Dec. 6.

The full list of Penn State players on preseason watch lists is as follows: