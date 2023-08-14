STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State Football’s Abdul Carter, Kalen King and Chop Robinson were all added to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday.

The honor is given to the most outstanding defensive college football player.

This is Carter’s fourth award watch list, as the sophomore linebacker is also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists. Last season the Philadelphia native finished fourth in the Big Ten in sacks with 6.5.

Carter also posted 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for losses.

For his efforts, Carter earned placement on the True Freshman All-American Teams from ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus, On3, and 247Sports.

This is King’s fourth award watch list as well. The junior cornerback is also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award watch lists.

Last season King had 30 tackles with three tackles for loss, 18 pass breakups, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Detroit, Michigan native led the Big Ten in pass breakups and passes defended (21).

Robinson received his second watch list nod with Monday’s announcement. The junior defensive end is also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list.

Robinson recorded 26 tackles, with 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hurries last season. The Gaithersburg, Maryland native was tabbed as the coaching staff’s Defensive Player of the Week after the Ohio, Maryland, and Utah games.

The semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award will be released on Nov. 13 with the finalists being announced on Nov. 28. The award honoree will be revealed at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 7.

The presentation of the 29th Chuck Bednarik Award will take place in March at the 87th Maxwell Club Awards Galas in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The full list of Penn State football players on preseason watch lists is as follows: