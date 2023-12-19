(WHTM) – Former Indiana football head coach Tom Allen has been hired as Penn State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Allen is coming off seven seasons as the head coach at Indiana and replaces Manny Diaz, who left the Penn State program to become the head coach at Duke.

“I have always had a ton of respect for Tom Allen, and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” said Franklin. “I’ve enjoyed following his coaching career and his experience as a head coach and defensive play caller will bring tremendous value to our program. Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking style defenses that will complement what we have already established. We are looking forward to welcoming Tom, his wife Tracy, son Thomas, and daughters Hannah and Brittney to Happy Valley.”

“I am thrilled for this opportunity with Penn State Football and want to thank Coach Franklin and Dr. Kraft for believing in me,” said Allen. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Coach Franklin and having been across the sidelines from him, I’ve seen what he is building here. To be trusted to join this storied program has me fired up, and I can’t wait to get to work alongside this coaching staff, these student-athletes and to immerse myself in the Happy Valley community.”

Allen was named the 2020 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year and won 33 games with the Hoosiers.

The Indiana defense was ranked top five in the Big Ten on third down defense in five of Allen’s eight years at the helm. The Hoosiers produced four defensive All-Americans, 35 All-Big Ten honorees, and 15 current NFL players.

The Nittany Lions will also have a new offensive coordinator in 2024 with Andy Kotelnicki being hired from Kansas.