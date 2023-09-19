(WHTM) – Trace McSorley and Grant Haley created lifelong White Out memories for Penn State football fans and they’ll return this weekend for one of the greatest events in college sports.

Penn State head coach James Franklin announced Tuesday that McSorley and Haley will serve as honorary captains against Iowa for Saturday’s White Out.

“They’re beloved in Penn State history, in my opinion. I know they are in our building,” said Franklin.

In 2016 Haley cemented his Penn State legacy when he returned a blocked field goal attempt by No. 2 Ohio State for a 71-yard touchdown in a 24-21 upset victory for Penn State.

The win helped bring Penn State back into the national college football conversation as they gave Ohio State their first loss of the season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 22: Grant Haley #15 of the Penn State Nittany Lions returns a field goal block 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 22, 2016 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The upset led to fans storming the field at Beaver Stadium (with over 107,000 in attendance) and gave Franklin his first win against a ranked opponent as head coach of Penn State.

Franklin said immediately after the game that the win “starts our healing process” after the Jerry Sandusky scandal rocked the program.

Haley went on to win a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams after playing for the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

McSorley, who held most Penn State passing records until Sean Clifford last year, was the quarterback of the 2016 team that upset Ohio State. In the 24-21 win, McSorley threw a touchdown to Chris Godwin and ran for a score of his own.

During the 2017 White Out against Michigan, McSorley rushed for three touchdowns in the 42-13 victory for the undefeated No. 2 ranked Nittany Lions.

McSorley passed for two touchdowns in the 2018 White Out loss to Ohio State in a close 27-26 loss, Penn State’s first loss that year.

In 2019 the Baltimore Ravens drafted McSorley in the 6th round of the NFL Draft. He spent two years in Baltimore backing up Lamar Jackson before going to the Arizona Cardinals where he made his first career start.

The 15th full stadium White Out kicks off at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m.