STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State running back Trey Potts announced on Instagram Thursday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

“I am excited to announce my decision to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft,” wrote Potts. “The lessons learned, the challenges overcome, and the memories created here have prepared me for my next chapter.”

Potts transferred to Penn State in 2023 from Minnesota. From 2019-22 with the Golden Gophers Potts played in 22 games and rushed 232 times for 1147 yards and 10 touchdowns. Potts had nine receptions for 37 yards, two kick returns for 42 yards and six punt returns for 65 yards.

This season with the Nittany Lions, Potts rushed 21 times for 132 yards, had one pass completion for 11 yards and one touchdown, three receptions for 27 yards and one tackle.

“To the coaches, staff and amazing fans at Penn State, thank you for giving a kid from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the opportunity to wear the blue and white and fulfill his dream of becoming a Nittany Lion,” Potts wrote.

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place from April 25 to April 27.