STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State linebackers Abdul Carter and Curtis Jacobs were named to the Butkus Award watch list on Thursday.

The award is presented to the best linebacker in college football.

This is Carter’s third watch list he has been added to, tying him for the most of the Nittany Lions with Kalen King. Carter is also on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists.

The sophomore played in 13 games with six starts last season, accumulating 56 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Carter led all Big Ten freshmen in sacks, tackles for loss, and forced fumbles (2).

For his performance, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native received All-Big Ten second-team honors from the media and was added to the True Freshman All-American Teams by ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus, On3, and 247Sports.

Jacobs had 52 tackles last season with 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, which tied him for second in the Big Ten, a forced fumble and two pass breakups, and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Jacobs earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions by the coaches in 2022 and the media in 2021 and 2022.

The semifinalists for the Butkus Award will be released on Oct. 30 with the finalists being revealed on Nov. 20. The winner of the honor will be announced around Dec. 6.