ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – A giant panda, Yang Yang, who resides at Zoo Atlanta has successfully predicted the winner of the Peach Bowl the last three seasons. Now, it has chosen who will win the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl between Penn State and Ole Miss.

Yang Yang was presented with two boxes filled with straw, one featuring the Ole Miss logo and one with the Penn State logo.

Yang Yang went on to tear into the Penn State one first, predicting the Nittany Lions will win this year’s contest.

It will be revealed whether Yang Yang has extended his successful prediction streak to four seasons on Dec. 30 when No. 11 Ole Miss takes on No. 10 Penn State.