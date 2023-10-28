STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 10 Penn State looks to rebound against Indiana after suffering its first loss of the season to No. 3 ranked Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are now 6-1 on the 2023 season, looking to get back to their winning ways.

Penn State All-American Mike Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube break down how Penn State can bounce back against Indiana inside Beaver Stadium.

Mauti and Berube broke down the biggest storylines and players for the Nittany Lions.

In this week’s episode of Nittany Insiders, Allie and Mike discussed:

What went wrong vs. Ohio State

James Franklin takes responsibility

Mauti’s Minute: How to correct mistakes

Can Penn State still make the College Football Playoff?

Defensive line wants to play perfect

Player Profile: Center Hunter Nourzad

Flashback: Indiana stuns Penn State in 2020

Hoosiers preview

Keys to Victory vs. Indiana

Players to watch

Game prediction

