STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 7 Penn State faces its toughest test yet against No. 3 Ohio State on the road. The Nittany Lions have lost 10 of their last 11 games against the Buckeyes, but come into Week 8 with quiet confidence.

Join Nittany Insiders this Saturday morning as Penn State All-American Mike Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube break down how Penn State can beat Ohio State for the first time in seven years.

Each Saturday of the college football season, abc27 will bring you Nittany Insiders, an in-depth look at the Penn State football program as the Nittany Lions chase down the team’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

During Week 8, Mauti and Berube broke down the biggest storylines and players for the Nittany Lions.

In this week’s episode of Nittany Insiders, Allie and Mike discussed:

Ohio State Week

How Penn State beat UMass

Drew Allar vs. Kyle McCord

Mauti’s Minute: Slowing down Ohio State attack

Can Penn State win the big game?

Beating Ohio State at the Shoe

Leadership of 2023 captains

Meet Dom DeLuca, from walk-on to captain

Lessons from 2022 loss to Ohio State

Exclusive interview with former Penn State CB Grant Haley

Keys to Victory

Players to Watch

Final predictions

Watch the full episode from Saturday, Oct. 21 above, and join the Nittany Insiders every Saturday of the college football season.