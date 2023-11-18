STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — No. 12 Penn State fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich following the 24-15 loss to Michigan, now the Nittany Lions look to rebound against Rutgers in Week 12. Penn State is now 8-2 on the 2023 season, looking ahead to their Bowl Game prospects.

Join Nittany Insiders this Saturday morning as Penn State All-American Mike Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube break down how Penn State can take down Rutgers.

During Week 12, Mauti and Berube broke down the biggest storylines and players for the Nittany Lions.

In this week’s episode of Nittany Insiders, Allie and Mike discussed:

Michigan loss

Mike Yurcich fired

Meet the interim offensive coordinators

What to see from Penn State offense vs. Rutgers

Kicker Alex Felkins

Player Feature: Caedan Wallace

Rutgers preview

Top Storylines

Players to Watch

Senior Day emotions

