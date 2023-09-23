(WHTM) — The White Out returns as No. 7 Penn State hosts No. 24 Iowa in Week 4 of the 2023 season. The Nittany Lions are 3-0 to start the season, looking to stay perfect as two touchdown favorites over the Hawkeyes.
Join Nittany Insiders this Saturday morning as Penn State All-American Mike Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube break down the Week 4 matchup.
Each Saturday of the college football season, abc27 will bring you Nittany Insiders, an in-depth look at the Penn State football program as the Nittany Lions chase down the team’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Ahead of the Week 4 matchup against Iowa, Mauti and Berube broke down the biggest storylines and players for the Nittany Lions.
In this week’s episode of Nittany Insiders, Allie and Mike discussed:
- Road win over Illinois
- Sluggish offensive start vs. Illini
- Strength of Run Game
- History of White Out
- What it is like on the field at the White Out
- Secondary excelled against Illinois
- Player Feature: Johnny Dixon
- Breakdown Iowa
- Five Takeaways from Penn State through three weeks
- Defense showing promise in turnover differential
- Offense has to clean up penalties
- Players to Watch
- LaVar Arrington’s thoughts on 2023 Penn State
Watch the full episode from Saturday, Sept. 23 above, and join the Nittany Insiders every Saturday of the college football season.
