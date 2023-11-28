STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – With the regular season over, Penn State football fans eagerly await the announcement of which bowl game the Nittany Lions will compete in.
Predictions have started to circulate ahead of the playoffs. Here are the current top possibilities for which bowl game Penn State (10-2) will play in.
It seems to be a general consensus that Penn State has earned a spot in one of the coveted New Year’s Six games.
Cotton Bowl
ESPN predicted that Penn State will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Missouri. This would be the 5th time in history that the Nittany Lions competed in the Cotton Bowl. Their last appearance was in 2019 where they defeated Memphis 53-39.
Fox Sports also placed Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.
Peach Bowl
CBS Sports has tabbed Penn State to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. They also have them competing against Missouri. This would be a first for the Nittany Lions, who have never appeared in the Peach Bowl.
Penn State’s 2023 bowl game will be announced on Sunday, December 3.
Penn State Football fans will get closer than ever to the team this fall, as abc27 launches Nittany Insiders. Every Saturday, the preview show will break down Penn State’s matchup, feature player’s stories off the field, and focus on NIL progress.
The weekly preview show will be co-hosted by former NFL linebacker and Penn State All-American Michael Mauti and abc27 Sports Director Allie Berube.
Each week Allie and Michael will break down the week’s upcoming game and share what the Nittany Lions will need to focus on for a win. Michael will be able to provide a unique expert analysis from the perspective of a former player.
The show will also feature a player spotlight, features on Lettermen, and content highlighting the program’s NIL efforts to create the most comprehensive Penn State show in the state each and every week.
Nittany Insiders will air every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. starting Saturday, August 26th. The 30-minute shows will feature interviews and insight you can only see on abc27.
To sign up for the Nittany Insiders newsletter and other abc27 newsletters, fill out your email and hit the sign up button above.