STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – With the regular season over, Penn State football fans eagerly await the announcement of which bowl game the Nittany Lions will compete in.

Predictions have started to circulate ahead of the playoffs. Here are the current top possibilities for which bowl game Penn State (10-2) will play in.

It seems to be a general consensus that Penn State has earned a spot in one of the coveted New Year’s Six games.

Cotton Bowl

ESPN predicted that Penn State will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Missouri. This would be the 5th time in history that the Nittany Lions competed in the Cotton Bowl. Their last appearance was in 2019 where they defeated Memphis 53-39.

Fox Sports also placed Penn State in the Cotton Bowl.

Peach Bowl

CBS Sports has tabbed Penn State to the Peach Bowl on Dec. 30. They also have them competing against Missouri. This would be a first for the Nittany Lions, who have never appeared in the Peach Bowl.

Penn State’s 2023 bowl game will be announced on Sunday, December 3.