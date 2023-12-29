STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Head coach James Franklin revealed in a press conference Friday that cornerback Johnny Dixon opted out of the Peach Bowl and did not travel with the team.

Franklin explained what the secondary will look like tomorrow against Ole Miss without Dixon.

“We’ll play all the other guys that have played this year,” said Franklin. “They’ll have a more significant role.”

Franklin believes this will be an overall positive experience for the team.

“I think that’s going to be in some ways an opportunity, an exciting opportunity for them and for us,” Franklin said.

Franklin acknowledged that there will be challenges, but this will provide a preview of what next season will look like at secondary.

“These are the guys that we are also going to be depending on next season,” Franklin said. “So it creates some more opportunities in this game. We’ve embraced it with a next-man-up mentality.”

Kalen King traveled with Penn State, but it is unclear how involved he will be in the Peach Bowl. Also available to Penn State at cornerback are Senior Daequan Hardy and Sophomore Cam Miller.

The Nittany Lions cornerback roster also includes freshmen Lamont Payne Jr., Elliott Washington II, and Zion Tracy, as well as redshirt freshmen Audavion Collins and George Hlavac.