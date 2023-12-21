(WHTM) – Penn State is headed to its first-ever Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 to face Ole Miss.

The 56th Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia at 12 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Peach Bowl is the ninth-oldest bowl game and was originally played at Grant Field before moving to the Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium in 1971 where it stayed until moving to the Georgia Dome.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium replaced the Georgia Dome in 2018 and is where the Peach Bowl has been played ever since.

If the Nittany Lions can defeat Ole Miss, they will become the only program to win every New Year’s Six Bowl at least once.

Penn State finished the regular season 10-2 and 7-2 in the Big Ten with their only two losses coming against rivals Michigan and Ohio State. They rounded out the season with a 42-0 shutout of Michigan State.

In the coaching room, Penn State has undergone lots of change. Previous offensive coordinator Mike Yurchich was fired on Nov. 12 and the Nittany Lions are currently using dual interim offensive coordinators Ja’Juan Sedier and Ty Howle.

On Tuesday, Penn State announced they hired former Indiana head coach Tom Allen as defensive coordinator to replace Manny Diaz who was Duke.

Head coach James Franklin previously stated at a press conference on Dec. 15 that Anthony Poindexter and Robb Smith will call plays on defense at the Peach Bowl.

Franklin noted that he is looking forward to competing in the Peach Bowl because the charitable actions that come out of it align with the core values that Penn State holds.

“To be able to play in a bowl, that really within their core values, believes the same thing,” said Franklin. “Okay, there’s an aspect of this, there’s a business that we’ve got to run as a business. But that doesn’t mean you can’t do it in a charitable way, you can’t do it in a way where you’re making a significant profound impact on the community and the people within your community.”