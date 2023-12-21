ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – Penn State will be traveling to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia to compete in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Ole Miss on Dec. 30 and Nittany Lions fans taking the journey might want to celebrate with some waffle fries, but can they?

Chick-fil-A is famous for its crispy chicken, iconic waffle fries, delicious shakes and being closed on Sundays. This latter part has led many people to question why Chick-fil-A would open a location inside an NFL stadium, which is of course mainly utilized on Sundays for Atlanta Falcons games.

Fans of the Falcons may not be able to get a bite of chicken unless there is a home Thursday or Monday night game, but Penn State fans are in luck.

The Chick-fil-A inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be open for the Peach Bowl since it is being played on a Saturday.

Penn State fans and Ole Miss fans alike will be able to celebrate the namesake of this iconic bowl while they enjoy the action on the field.

The Nittany Lions finished the regular season with a 10-2 record and 7-2 in the Big Ten. Their two losses were to rivals Ohio State and Michigan. Their final game resulted in a 42-0 shutout of Michigan State.

Ole Miss also closed out the season with a 10-2 record, going 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

This is Penn State’s first time at the Peach Bowl and if the Nittany Lions can knock off Ole Miss, they will make history and become the only program to have won all of the New Year’s Six Bowl games at least once.

And if they do, there will be Chick-fil-A milkshakes available to purchase at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for fans to celebrate.