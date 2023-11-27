STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Backup Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula from York, Pennsylvania saw action in eight games this season as a redshirt freshman.

Pribula played in his first game as a Nittany Lion in the opening game of the season against West Virginia.

Across his eight appearances, Pribula posted a 50% completion percentage going 10-for-20 on passing attempts and threw for three touchdowns. Pribula accumulated 101 total passing yards with a long of 30 yards.

On the ground, Pribula ran for 313 yards on 53 rushing attempts. Pribula had a career-high rushing play of 39 yards. He ran in six touchdowns for the Nittany Lions this season.

Pribula and Penn State are awaiting the announcement of which bowl they will play in which will be revealed on December 3.