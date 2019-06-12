Operation Save A Life

ABC 27’s Operation Safe Kids is partnering with local firefighters to prevent fire tragedies.

We’re giving away free smoke detectors through local fire departments beginning in late November. Call your local fire department for more information.

Fire departments that would like to participate in ABC 27’s Operation Save A Live, and have not done so in the past, should call the News Department at 717-236-1444.

Please Remember:

Install a smoke alarm on every floor of your home, even the basement.Install a smoke alarm outside every sleeping area. Ideally, install smoke alarms in every sleeping area, too.Replace smoke alarms after 10 years.















Test smoke alarms weekly.Teach children what your smoke alarm sounds like and what to do if they hear it – get out and crawl low under smoke.



















Change the batteries at least once a year – maybe at Daylight Saving Time or on your birthday.

















Photo credits: U.S. Fire Administration