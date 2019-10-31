Pennsylvania Sunday hunting takes step closer to legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Members of the hunting community are thrilled after the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 147, which allows Sunday hunting for three days a year.

In addition to the extra hunting days, the bill strengthens trespassing laws.

It heads back to the Senate Nov. 18 for a concurrence vote and then to the Governor’s desk.

“This is a great example of conservationists coming together and being a united front, going after what we think is the right thing to do for conservation,” Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists Harold Daub said.

Supporters of Sunday hunting hope this is only the beginning and proves land can be shared every day of the week.

More than 20 conservation groups were part of the effort to legalize Sunday hunting, among them the PA Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists, the National Rifle Association, the National Shooting Sports Foundation and Hunters United for Sunday Hunting support the switch.