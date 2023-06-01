ABC27
Please enter a search term.
(WHTM) – Candidates have begun to announce plans to run for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024. The early announcements come after Attorney General Michelle Henry told lawmakers …
(WHTM) - A fourth Democrat has entered the race to be Pennsylvania's next …
(WHTM) - York County District Attorney Dave Sunday is running for the Republican nomination for Attorney General. abc27 News confirmed that Sunday will be the first …
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party primary field for attorney general is filling up as the former head of Philadelphia’s public defense lawyers kicked off …