(WHTM) – York County District Attorney and Republican Attorney General candidate Dave Sunday was endorsed this week by the Republican Attorneys General Association.

Sunday is, at this point, the only Republican who has publicly declared his candidacy in the race with Attorney General Michelle Henry not seeking election after filling the remaining years of Josh Shapiro’s term.

“Service is in Dave Sunday’s blood,” said RAGA Chairman and Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes on Monday. “From his previous service in the United States Navy to his time now as an elected prosecutor, Dave has put in the tough work to protect the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the freedoms we all love as Americans. Dave also understands that he cannot do this work alone and I commend the numerous collaborations he’s led with local, state, and federal law enforcement officials to reduce both crime and recidivism in his county.”

“Pennsylvania provides Republicans with an excellent opportunity to flip the Office of the Attorney General from Democrat control in 2024,” said RAGA Executive Director Peter Bisbee. “RAGA has demonstrated, through strategic and early investments over the last few election cycles, its ability to flip seats from blue to red. We look forward to making the case that Dave Sunday is the only choice for Pennsylvania Attorney General.”

Four Democrats have stated their intentions to run for Attorney General in next year’s primary: Eugene DePasquale, Joe Khan, Keir Bradford-Grey, and Jared Solomon.

The date of the 2024 primary remains unclear as lawmakers continue to discuss moving the election date.