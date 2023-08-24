PA Renaissance Faire Contest 2023

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
72°
WATCH NOW
abc27 News
Sign Up
Harrisburg
72°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Harrisburg News
Carlisle News
Lancaster News
Lebanon News
York News
Local Business Beat
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Summer in Pennsylvania
Al día con abc27
Consumer
Daybreak
Digital Originals
Something Good
National
Automotive
Top Stories
Police: Former CEO stole millions from York County …
Top Stories
What’s Going Around: COVID, enterovirus
Video
Warning for parents when posting back-to-school pics
Video
Coroner: Woman found dead in home after fire in York …
Video
These are the best employers to work for in Pennsylvania, …
PA Politics
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Senate Race 2024
PA State Supreme Court Race
Pennsylvania Attorney General Race
Pennsylvania Election Results
Your Local Election HQ
Shapiro Administration
The Hill – PA Politics
Top Stories
Pa. agrees to start publicly reporting problems with …
Top Stories
This Week in Pennsylvania: John Baer and Brad Bumsted
Video
Top Stories
University of Pittsburgh study raising health concerns …
Video
PA lawmaker seeking to regulate child influencers
Video
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes 4 day workweek bill
Video
Transparency in PA union contract negotiations questioned
Video
abc27 Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Beyond the Forecast
Weather Wagers
Traffic
River Levels
Closings and Delays
Local Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Insiders
Dirt Track Tuesday
Friday Night Football
Like a Girl
Harrisburg Senators
Nittany Nation
Meet the abc27 Sports Team
Top Stories
Gettysburg gears up for football season following …
Video
Top Stories
CD East led by two stars with 15 plus D1 offers
Video
Top Stories
New staff, new mindset; Carlisle to be led by new …
Video
Cedar Cliff football returns after 7-4 season
Video
Penn State 2023 season outlook with James Franklin
Video
First disc golf course in northern Dauphin County …
Gallery
Community
Community Calendar
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Destination PA
Gas Prices
Healthy Living
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
Mommy Minute
PA Lottery Results
Penn State Health Webchats
Pledge of Allegiance
Pocono Television Network
Recalls
UPMC Webchats
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
We Salute You: Roland Sonny Hurley
Video
Fire company, church come together to help community
Video
Karns Meal Deal: Spinach Salad with Bacon and Eggs
Video
We Salute You: Roger David Hall
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Find Your Balance
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Back to School Must Haves with Margo Burr
Video
Top Stories
Partnership for Better Health: Tomorrow’s Neighbors
Video
Top Stories
Brittany’s Hope: Biking for Brittany & the Walk of …
Video
The Royal Falconer at the Pennsylvania Renaissance …
Video
Power of the Purse Fundraiser for the Fund for Women …
Video
Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association’s …
Video
About Us
abc27 TV Schedule
Watch abc27 News Online
abc27 Newsletters
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs Near Me – Jobs at abc27
Submit A News Tip
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 Rescan
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs Near Me
Search
Please enter a search term.
PA Renaissance Faire Contest 2023