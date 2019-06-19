Pediatric Cancer – Care, Experimental Therapies & Long-Term Survivorship

How do you know if your child has cancer?

What are your options for treating pediatric cancer? Join us Friday, February 17, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as specialists from Penn State Children’s Hospital join Good Day PA and respond to your questions live!



Valerie Brown, MD, PhD

Director, Experimental Therapeutics Program

Dr. Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in biology. She went on to earn her medical and doctoral degrees from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and completed her pediatric residency and her pediatric hematology/oncology fellowship at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). In her current position, Dr. Brown leads the Four Diamonds Experimental Therapeutics Research and Clinical Team at Penn State Children’s Hospital. She is a past recipient of the David G. Nathan Award given by the Society for Pediatric Research and the ASPHO Young Investigator Award.

Smita Dandekar, MD

Director, Pediatric Survivorship Program

Dr. Dandekar received her medical degree (MBBS) in Mumbai, India. She came to the United States to pursue a residency in Pediatrics at Mount Sinai Services- Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York and went on to become a Chief resident there. She continued her stay at Elmhurst Hospital by joining the Pediatric Emergency Room as an attending physician for three years before going on to complete a fellowship in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. She is the Director of the Childhood Cancer Survivorship Program at the Penn State Children’s Hospital. Her primary area of research is in studying treatment related complications in survivors of childhood cancer.

Lisa M. McGregor, MD, PhD

Clinical Director, Pediatric Hematology/Oncology

Lisa M. McGregor, MD, PhD has been an academic Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist for almost thirteen years. She received her Bachelor’s degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Applied Biology. She went on to earn her Medical and Doctoral degrees from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University. After completing her Pediatrics Residency training at Duke University Medical Center, she moved to Memphis, TN, for her Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Fellowship training at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Dr. McGregor remained at St. Jude for the next eight years as a faculty member in the Solid Tumor Division. While at St. Jude, Dr. McGregor cared for patients who had solid tumors. She developed clinical expertise in neuroblastoma and focused her research on developing new drugs and drug combinations for the treatment of children with refractory solid tumors. She also treated children with rare endocrine tumors such as adrenocortical carcinoma and pheochromocytoma.In her current position, Dr. McGregor oversees the clinical enterprise of the division and is the medical director of the Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic and Pediatric Infusion Center.Her clinical interests are focused on children with cancer, especially solid tumors. Dr. McGregor is also committed to improving the quality and safety of the care of patients and participates in several committees in the Penn State Children’s Hospital dedicated to this mission. She continues to participate in research efforts to improve the cure rates for children with cancer as the Principal Investigator for the Children’s Oncology Group (COG) at Penn State Children’s Hospital and to develop new therapies for children with cancer through her work in the national Pediatric Oncology Experimental Therapeutics Investigators’ Consortium (POETIC) and the institutional Four Diamonds Experimental Therapeutics Research and Clinical Team (ExTRaCT).