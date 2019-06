How do you know if your child has cancer?

What are your options for treating pediatric cancer? Join us Wednesday, February 14, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as specialists from Penn State Children’s Hospital join Good Day PA and respond to your questions live!





Smita C. Dandekar, M.D.

Pediatric Hematology-Oncology



Gayle M. Smink, M.D.,M.P.H.

Pediatric Hematology-OncologySpecialist