Pediatric Cancer WebChat

Meet young adults who had to put “life on pause” because of cancer and are now sharing their stories through a new national inspirational podcast on a special one-hour edition of “Good Day PA” Friday, February 19, from 10 to 11 a.m. on abc27.

For the first time ever, THON is going virtual this year. Find out how Penn State student leaders and Four Diamonds organized a virtual event for the largest student run philanthropic event in the world. And, find out how you can watch the event and donate to pediatric cancer research.

Also, meet a young adult with cancer who is featured in a new book that gives readers a look at the inside of the newly expanded Penn State Children’s Hospital, and find out where you can buy this book that introduces readers to Becky and Kaia, the hospital’s two emotional support golden retrievers.

