Pediatric Heart Conditions Webchat

Meet kids who have beat unbelievable odds
after being born with a broken heart.
Learn about new pediatric heart procedures that have
brought children back to good health.
Join us Friday, March 9, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as specialists from Penn State Children’s Hospital respond to your questions live!
Farrah Munir, DO Pediatric Cardiology Fellow
My name is Farrah Munir and I am originally from Pottsville, PA. I attended Wilkes University from 2005-2009 and obtained a B.S. in Biology. I attended medical school at the Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Blacksburg, VA from 2009-2013. My residency training was in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics and completed training at Rutgers University in Newark, NJ from 2013-2017. I then chose to pursue a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and am currently in my first year of training.