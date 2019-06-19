Pediatric Heart Conditions Webchat

Does your child suffer from heart conditions?

Are you aware of the risk factors and steps for prevention? Join us Wednesday, March 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. as specialists from Penn State Children’s Hospital respond to your questions live!



Stephen Cyran, MD

Pediatric Cardiologist

Dr. Cyran has been a member of the pediatric cardiology team at Penn State Children’s Hospital since 1987. Following medical school, he completed his pediatric residency training at Penn State Children’s Hospital and a fellowship in pediatric cardiology at Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dr. Cyran was director of the Children’s Heart Group from 1994 until 2011. During that time, the Children’s Heart Group grew from 3 to 14 pediatric cardiologists and expanded its outreach services to include 22 office sites throughout Pennsylvania. Throughout Dr. Cyran’s career, he has taken an active role in education and research, focusing on helping his patients and their families better understand their heart condition, teaching the next generation of physicians and conducting research to better understand the causes and treatments for heart conditions in children. Additionally, Dr. Cyran has been involved in developing pediatric cardiology services for children in Ecuador, since the late 1990’s.

Robert Tunks, MD, MHS

Pediatric Cardiologist

Dr. Tunks is the medical director for the Penn State Children’s Heart Group and the associate program director for the pediatric cardiology fellowship program at Penn State Children’s Hospital. He began his pediatric training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee where he served as a resident from 2007-2010. Following residency, he completed pediatric cardiology fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Tunks also completed an advanced imaging fellowship at Duke, gaining expertise in transthoracic echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, fetal echocardiography and cardiac MRI.Dr. Tunks joined the faculty at Penn State Children’s Hospital in 2014. He sees children of all ages in both inpatient and outpatient settings. He has a particular interest in the advancement of non-invasive imaging techniques to help care for patients with congenital or acquired heart disease.