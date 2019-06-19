Pediatric Neurosurgery: Live Chat Event

Get the answers you need concerning brain tumors in children, and neurosurgical treatment for children with Spina Bifida, Chiari Malformations, cerebral palsy, craniosynostosis, and skull molding from positioning.



Join Dr. Mark Dias from Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital will be here to answer your questions on Friday, March 27 at 1pm.

Mark S. Dias, M.D., F.A.A.P., F.A.A.N.S. Director, Pediatric NeurosurgeryDr. Dias is professor of neurosurgery at Penn State College of Medicine, and vice chair for clinical neurosurgery and chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Dias received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, completed a seven-year residency in neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and a two-year pediatric neurosurgical fellowship in Salt Lake City at Primary Children’s Hospital and the University of Utah.Dr. Dias has been practicing pediatric neurosurgery for twenty-four years, first at Chicago’s Children’s Memorial Hospital for two years, at the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo for eight years, and at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital for the last fourteen years.Dr. Dias has clinical interests in treating children with spina bifida and other congenital disorders of the brain and spinal cord, children with brain tumors, and children with head trauma, especially those with abusive head trauma. Dr. Dias has written extensively, and has been asked to speak nationally and internationally about spina bifida and other related spinal cord conditions. He continues to speak regularly at the American Academy of Pediatrics annual meeting to educate pediatricians about these disorders.Dr. Dias has also been involved in preventing shaken baby syndrome. Dr. Dias has developed a parent education program to remind parents of all newborn infants in New York and Pennsylvania about the dangers of violent infant shaking and shaken baby syndrome, His work has been supported by grants from both the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the model has been copied nationally and internationally. Dr. Dias has received several awards for his work in this area including an Excellence in Child Abuse Prevention award from Prevent Child Abuse New York, a Commissioner’s Award from the New York State Administration on Children, Youth and Families, from the Family and Children’s Services of Pennsylvania, and from Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.