Pediatric Neurosurgery Webchat

Ask your questions and learn more about brain tumors in children, craniosynostosis, spina bifida, Chiari malformations, brain trauma, hydrocephalus and other pediatric neurosurgical conditions on Friday, May 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. as an expert from Penn State Children's Hospital responds to your questions live!



Mark S. Dias, M.D., F.A.A.P., F.A.A.N.S.

Director, Pediatric Neurosurgery

Dr. Dias is professor of Neurosurgery and Pediatrics at Penn State College of Medicine and vice chair for neurosurgical education at the Penn State College of Medicine, and chief of pediatric neurosurgery at Penn State Children’s Hospital. Dr. Dias received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, completed a seven-year residency in neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and a two-year pediatric neurosurgical fellowship in Salt Lake City at Primary Children’s Hospital and the University of Utah.Dr. Dias has been practicing pediatric neurosurgery for twenty-five years, first at Chicago’s Children’s Memorial Hospital for two years, at the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo for eight years, and at Penn State Children’s Hospital for the last fifteen years.Dr. Dias’ clinical interests include the treatment of children with spina bifida and other congenital disorders of the brain and spinal cord, children with brain tumors, and children with head trauma, especially those with abusive head trauma. Dr. Dias has written extensively, and has been asked to speak nationally and internationally about spina bifida and related spinal cord conditions, and about pediatric traumatic brain injury. He continues to speak regularly at the American Academy of Pediatrics annual meeting to educate pediatricians about these conditions.Dr. Dias has also been involved in preventing Abusive Head Trauma (also known as shaken baby syndrome). Dr. Dias developed a parent education program to remind parents of all newborn infants in New York and Pennsylvania about the dangers of violent infant shaking. His work has been supported by grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; his model has been copied nationally and internationally. Dr. Dias has received several awards for his work in this area including an Excellence in Child Abuse Prevention award from Prevent Child Abuse New York, a Commissioner’s Award from the New York State Administration on Children, Youth and Families, from the Family and Children’s Services of Pennsylvania, a lifetime achievement award from the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome, and a research award from Penn State Children’s Hospital.