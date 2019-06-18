Pediatric Oncology Webchat

In the US alone, forty three children are diagnosed with cancer every day.

Penn State Childrens Hospital is leading the fight to end childhood cancer.

Join us Thursday, February 14, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. as experts from Penn State Health answer your questions during our live webchat!



Daniel McKeone, MD, FAAP

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Fellow Dr. McKeone received his MD from Georgetown University School of Medicine in 2012. He completed his residency in General Pediatrics at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and served as Chief Resident from 2015-2016. He is in his final year of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology training and will stay at Penn State as a faculty member afterward.

Mary McGrath, MD, FAAP

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Fellow Dr. McGrath received her MD from the University at Buffalo School of Medicine in 2013. She completed her residency in General Pediatrics at Women and Children’s Hospital of Buffalo in 2016. She is in her final year of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology training at Penn State, and will be moving on to a Coagulopathy Fellowship next year.