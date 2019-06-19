Pediatric Surgery Webchat

Have a question about Pediatric Surgery, Pediatric Heart Surgery, Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery, or Pediatric Neurosurgery?

Experts from Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital will available to discuss colorectal surgery in children, Hirschsprung’s disease, anorectal malformations, congenital heart surgery, brain tumors, spina bifida, scoliosis, flat feet, hip dysplasia and other pediatricsurgical conditions.



Join us Tuesday, November 24th, from 1 to 2 p.m. as a panel of experts respond to your questions live!





Robert E. Cilley, M.D.,

Dr. Cilley, chief, division of pediatric surgery, serves as the surgeon-in-chief at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital. He completed his fellowship training in pediatric surgery at the University of Michigan, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Throughout his career, Dr. Cilley has been involved with the Pennsylvania Safe Kids Coalition, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation, the American Pediatric Surgical Association and many other organizations dedicated to improving the care and safety of children.

Mark Dias, M.D.

Dr. Dias received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, completed a 7 year residency in neurological surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and a 2 year pediatric neurosurgical fellowship in Salt Lake City at Primary Children’s Hospital and the University of Utah. Dr. Dias has clinical interests in treating children with spina bifida and other congenital disorders of the brain and spinal cord, children with brain tumors, and children with head trauma, especially those with abusive head trauma. Dr. Dias has written extensively, and has been asked to speak nationally and internationally about spina bifida, spinal cord malformations and infant abusive head trauma.

John L. Myers, M.D.

For nearly three decades, Dr. Myers, a member of the Penn State Hershey faculty since 1985, has been in the practice of pediatric and congenital heart surgery. He completed fellowships in congenital cardiac surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and in London, UK, and was trained in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Myers is recognized both nationally and internationally for his work and expertise. He is actively involved in developing the pediatric heart surgery program in Guayaquil, Ecuador.





Scott M. Sorenson, M.D.

Dr. Sorenson graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine in 2009. He completed Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at Penn State Hershey Medical Center and then a subsequent Pediatric Orthopaedic Surgery Fellowship with Children’s Orthopaedics of Atlanta at the Atlanta Scottish Rite Children’s Hospital. Dr. Sorenson has a special understanding for pediatric orthopaedic patients as he dealt with his own limb deformity as a young man.