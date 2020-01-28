Pediatric Oncology WebChat





Learn how Penn State Children’s Hospital is helping parents of pediatric cancer patients through art and learn about cancer treatments for pediatric brain tumors on a special edition of Good Day PA Friday, February 14th from 10am to 11am on abc27. Penn State Children’s Hospital experts will answer your questions during our live WebChat from 10:00am – 11:00am by submitting your questions below.

The show also highlights THON 2020 which will take place at Penn State University February 21st thru 23rd.

