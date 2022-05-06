Penn State Health Brainstorm WebChat May 18th 2022







The neurosurgery team at Penn State Health discusses the diagnosis and treatment of brain tumors on a special program, “Brainstorm” Wednesday, May 18 at 7:30pm on abc27.

Dr. Brad Zacharia and Dr. Alireza Mansouri will introduce us to two patients who have benefitted from the collaborative and comprehensive care offered by the neurosurgical team at Penn State Health. Meet a woman who had unexplained pain and personality changes and see how a surgery to remove a brain tumor changed her life. Dr. Kevin Cockcroft will also talk about the future of neurosurgery at Penn State Health.

Have questions about your health? Join the Penn State Health Neurosurgical Team for a WebChat Wednesday, May 18 from 7pm to 8pm. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.