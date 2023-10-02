Penn State Health Breast Cancer WebChat October 11th 2023

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Meet two incredible women who have faced breast cancer with “Hope and Courage” Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. on abc27. See how one patient is now working with the doctor who treated her to help other women cope with a breast cancer diagnosis.

Have questions? Join experts from Penn State Health Breast Center for a webchat from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Viewers can participate in a live webchat during the special show. To ask a question, click in the box below that says “ask your question…”, enter your name in the first box that says “Name required” and your question in the second box that says “ask your question…”, then click the blue “Post” button to send it in. It will be reviewed by the moderator and show up once it is ready to be answered!