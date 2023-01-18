Penn State Health Cutting Edge WebChat January 25th 2023

Learn about new, cutting-edge surgical procedures at Penn State Health, including unique minimally invasive surgical techniques to help patients with painful disorders on a special program, “The Cutting Edge” Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on abc27.

Surgery experts from Penn State Health will talk about new surgical innovations that are benefitting patient care and viewers will meet patients who are back to doing activities they love after cutting-edge surgical procedures.

Penn State Health’s minimally invasive surgical team will participate in a live web chat about different procedures, including hernia repair, during a live webchat.

Have questions? Join Penn State Health for a webchat on Jan. 25 from 7- 8 p.m. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your Name, then Click Submit Button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.