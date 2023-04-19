Penn State Health Head & Neck Cancer Evening Show April 26th 2023

April is Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month.

Penn State Health experts will share how they diagnose and treat head and neck cancers on “Head and Neck Cancer: A Matter of Facts” Wednesday, April 26, at 7:30pm on abc27.

Meet a patient who is thriving after successful treatment for tonsil cancer, and learn what you can do to reduce your risk of getting head and neck cancers. Viewers will also learn about an upcoming head and neck cancer screening at Penn State Health and the latest research to find new treatment and procedures.

