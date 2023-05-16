Penn State Health Heart WebChat May 24th 2023

The team at Penn State Health Heart and Vascular will discuss heart disease prevention and treatment on a special edition of abc27’s “Good Day PA” on Wednesday, May 24 at 10am.

Meet a patient who had a heart attack and is now doing well after successful treatment at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. Viewers will also learn how to stay heart healthy and find out the warning signs and symptoms of heart disease.

Plus, have your questions answered in a Live WebChat with experts from Penn State Health.

