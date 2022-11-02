Penn State Health Lung Cancer WebChat November 30th 2022

Learn about the prevention, detection and treatment of lung cancer on a special show “Lung Cancer: A Matter of Facts” Wednesday, November 30 at 7:30pm on abc27.

The show also highlights new technology at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center that is used to find and detect lung cancer earlier so that patients can get the health they need to live the way they want.

Have questions? Join the Penn State Cancer Institute for a WebChat Wednesday, November 30 from 7pm to 8pm. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.