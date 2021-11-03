Penn State Health Lung Cancer Webchat

Learn about the prevention, detection and treatment of lung cancer on a special edition of “Good Day PA” Thursday, November 11 at 10 a.m. on abc27

The show also highlights the lung nodule clinic at Penn State Health and research projects that could reduce the harm from tobacco products and help our community reduce or quit smoking.

Penn State Health experts will answer questions in the studio and viewers can join Penn State Health for a live webchat Thursday, November 11, from 10-11am. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.