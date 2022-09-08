Penn State Health NICU WebChat September 23rd 2022

Join experts from Penn State Health Children’s Hospital on a special edition of “Good Day PA” Friday, September 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. on abc27.

Learn how the specialists from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital provide care to the most complex and critically-ill newborns. And, meet two families whose babies were treated by this state-of-the-art facility.

Plus, have your questions answered in a Live WebChat with experts from Penn State Health Children’s Hospital Friday, September 23 from 10am to 11am.

To submit your questions prior, click the comment button below, enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered you will have the ability to submit your question.