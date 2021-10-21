Penn State Health No Shave November WebChat

Learn about the prevention, detection and treatment of prostate cancer on a special one-hour edition of “Good Day PA” Thursday, November 4 from 10-11 a.m. on abc27.

The show features how “No Shave November” is a good reminder for men to focus on their health and regular physical exams. Mid Penn Bank and Dr. Jay Raman, will let viewers know live how they can help raise money for prostate cancer research.

Penn State Health experts will answer questions in the studio and viewers can join Penn State Health for a live webchat Thursday, November 4, from 10-11am.

To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.