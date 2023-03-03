Penn State Health Ortho WebChat March 15th 2023

Penn State Health orthopaedic experts will discuss bone and joint health and introduce viewers to patients who are doing well after ankle and shoulder surgery on “Bodies in Motion: Orthopaedic Care,” Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. on abc27.

Meet the team at Penn State Bone and Joint Institute and experts will answer viewer questions during a live webchat beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Experts will answer viewer questions during a live webchat beginning at 7:00pm.  To ask a question click “Comment”, enter your name, then click “Sign In” and you can then submit your question.