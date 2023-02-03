Penn State Health Pediatric Cancer WebChat February 10th 2023

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is celebrating THON and Four Diamonds on a special one-hour edition of “Good Day PA” Friday, February 10, from 10-11am on abc27.

Meet two families who have a special place in their hearts for the pediatric cancer team and Four Diamonds, after their kids were successfully treated at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital.

Experts will answer questions live in the studio and viewers can join Penn State Health Children’s Hospital for a live webchat by submitting questions below from 10-11 a.m. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your E-Mail Address, then Click Submit Button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.