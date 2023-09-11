Penn State Health Prostate Cancer WebChat September 27th 2023

Learn about Prostate Cancer prevention and treatment on a special abc27 program, “Prostate Cancer: A Matter of Facts” Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30pm.

And, hear how Penn State Health helped treat a local man’s prostate cancer using a special lens and new technology. Viewers will also get a preview of what’s in store for No Shave November this year and hear how Penn State Health and Mid Penn Bank have teamed up yet again for men’s health.

Viewers can participate in a live webchat 7pm to 8pm during the special show. To ask a question, click in the box below that says “ask your question…”, enter your name in the first box that says “Name required” and your question in the second box that says “ask your question…”, then click the blue “Post” button to send it in. It will be reviewed by the moderator and show up once it is ready to be answered!