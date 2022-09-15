Penn State Health Prostate Cancer WebChat September 28th 2022

Join Penn State Health for a special program “Prostate Cancer: A Matter of Facts” on Wednesday, September 28 at 7:30pm on abc27 to learn about the importance of screening and early detection of prostate cancer. Viewers will also hear about treatment options for patients and learn about the importance of prostate cancer research.

Have questions? Join the Penn State Cancer Institute for a WebChat Wednesday, September 28 from 7pm to 8pm. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.