Penn State Health Spine WebChat May 19th 2023

The neurosurgery team at Penn State Health will discuss how they diagnose and treat spine disorders on a special edition of abc27’s “Good Day PA” on Friday, May 19 at 10am. Meet patients who are back to doing activities they love after successful spine surgery. Viewers will also learn about new surgical techniques and find out when it’s time to schedule an appointment with a specialist if they have been experiencing back pain.

Spine experts will answer viewer questions during a live webchat from 10-11am. To ask a question click “Comment”, enter your name, then click “Sign In” and you can then submit your question.