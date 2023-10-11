Penn State Health Surgical Innovations WebChat Oct. 20th 2023

Learn about surgical procedures for hernias at Penn State Health using minimally invasive surgical techniques on a special edition of Good Day PA Friday, Oct. 20 at 10am on abc27.

Plus, meet patients who have benefited from this state-of-the-art care and are back doing the activities they love.

Viewers can participate in a live webchat 10am to 11am during the special show. To ask a question, click in the box below that says “ask your question…”, enter your name in the first box that says “Name required” and your question in the second box that says “ask your question…”, then click the blue “Post” button to send it in. It will be reviewed by the moderator and show up once it is ready to be answered!