Penn State Health Surgical Weight Loss WebChat January 27th 2023

Learn about surgical weight loss options at Penn State Health and the importance of healthy weight management on a special edition of “Good Day PA” Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on abc27.

Three surgical weight loss patients will share how their lives have changed after surgery, and how their families are making healthier lifestyle decisions post-surgery. Find out how the Penn State Health team works together to design personalized treatment plans for each patient.

Have a question about surgical weight loss surgery? Experts at Penn State Health will talk to viewers in a live webchat from 10-11 a.m. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your Name, then Click Submit Button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.