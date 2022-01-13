Penn State Health “The Cutting Edge” WebChat Jan 26 2022

Learn about new, cutting-edge surgical procedures at Penn State Health, including unique minimally invasive surgical techniques to help patients with painful disorders on a special program, “The Cutting Edge” Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. on abc27.

Dr. Eric Pauli and Dr. Joshua Winder will talk about new surgical innovations that are benefitting patient care. Dr. Charlotte Horne from Penn State Health’s minimally invasive surgical team will participate in a live web chat about different procedures, including hernia repair, during a live webchat.

Have questions? Join Penn State Health for a webchat on Jan. 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.