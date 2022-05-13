LEMOYNE, Pa (WHTM) — While the gubernatorial race shakes up, candidate Bill McSwain made a stop in the Midstate on Friday, May 13.

He held a meet and greet event at the Perkins in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County.

McSwain said he is making his “closing argument” for voters.

“I am different I am unique I’m the conservative outsider in the race I’m not a career politician My opponents are just going to be more of the same,” McSwain said.

He has said that he has enjoyed meeting people on the campaign trail.