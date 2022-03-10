WTAJ — New Castle Mayor, Chris Frye (R) is running for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and stopped by WTAJ to talk about his campaign.

Frye is the current mayor of New Castle, Pa, and became the first African American mayor in the city’s 200-year history.

“Pennsylvania doesn’t need another platform politician in this position, it’s time to start a true movement that reaches all corners of our Commonwealth,” Frye said.

Frye took over as mayor in 2019 and immediately jumped, but said that ’19 and ’20 went very fast due to COVID-19.

Frye has said services his community through a “Principle-Centered Servant Leadership.” Frye explained his beliefs and says it’s taking things from a bottom-up approach, instead of a top-down approach.

“Being a leader who’s willing to not just sit behind a desk, really be on the front lines to craft anybody’s vision,” Frye said.

Fyre, who pursued social work at both Gannon University and the University of Pittsburgh, has always strived to help people live a better life.

“Bring change to organizations, crafting plans, developing programs, and helping folks reach self-sufficiency,” Frye said. “That’s the whole premise of social work, dignity in life.”

Frye said that voting is one of the best rights and to put people in the office. Frye said being able to be a voice for all Pennsylvanians and to lead with his values is very important to him.

“I think that’s what going to change Pennsylvania and that’s what going to get things done on the ground,” Frye said.

Frye is a devoted Christian, father, and husband and stands by multiple core beliefs. He is pro-life, pro-second amendment, and thinks that critical race theory (CRT) is poison.

Frye launched his campaign after making the announcement at the Confluence Coffee Shop in New Castle on Jan. 26. Frye joins a crowded field of Republican candidates.

“I’m running for Lt. Governor to be that conduit between our municipalities and our state government,” Frye said.

WKBN Contributed to this article.